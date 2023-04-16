Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stake Cut by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 393,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,407 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $24,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,466,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,730 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after purchasing an additional 846,179 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,720,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,284,000 after purchasing an additional 678,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 909,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 593,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $70.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.08. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.80. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $1,069,184.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,566,603.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John M. Pasquesi sold 26,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,764,306.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 756,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,702,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,143 shares of company stock worth $4,938,291 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also

