Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 375,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $25,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,140,328,000 after purchasing an additional 458,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ares Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,987,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $247,031,000 after acquiring an additional 188,618 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,339,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $144,915,000 after acquiring an additional 26,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,773 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 25,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,152,666.11. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 712,670 shares in the company, valued at $60,712,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 76,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $6,498,607.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 404,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,538,900.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,639,116 shares of company stock worth $34,378,951 and have sold 5,121,973 shares worth $154,478,492. Insiders own 47.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ARES stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.31. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $937.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.69 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 362.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.78.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

