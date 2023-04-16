ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 777 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,672 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 191,456 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,654 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 766,000 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $183,702,000 after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 41,952 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,345,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $294.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.95.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.95.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

