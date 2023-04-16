Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Position Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $24,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,443,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 39,843 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Atmos Energy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.88.

In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 228,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,807,020.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATO opened at $113.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.71 and a fifty-two week high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

