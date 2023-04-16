Ballentine Partners LLC Has $7.26 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.02. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $150.11 and a 1 year high of $186.69.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.
