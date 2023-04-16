Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 124.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 23.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,216.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,072,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,735,262.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $68.31.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.44%. Analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

