Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Raised by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Best Buy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $98.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $14.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $210,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,274 shares of company stock valued at $4,074,758 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.