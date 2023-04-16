BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) by 119.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 14,663 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BTZ. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 209.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 872,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 590,905 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 607,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 339,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 39.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,147,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,867,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,179,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 202,105 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTZ opened at $10.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

