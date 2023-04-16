BMO Capital Markets Increases Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $310.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MSFT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $247.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $292.95.

Shares of MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,645 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

