Boston Financial Mangement LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,957 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after buying an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7,427.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,664,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,169,000 after buying an additional 2,628,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 265.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,391,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,426,000 after buying an additional 2,464,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $189.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $138.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $406.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $144.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $38.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.77 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

