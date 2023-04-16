Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,644 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 13,947 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthOne LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 638.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 29,377 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,397 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,485,143 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $835,807,000 after purchasing an additional 74,890 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock worth $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

See Also

