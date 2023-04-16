BTC Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.6% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 228.2% in the 4th quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 22,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,927 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 29,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,953,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,369.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. MKM Partners upped their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

See Also

