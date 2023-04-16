C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 563,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 78,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $51,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 48,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $95.57 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRW. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

