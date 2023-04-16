Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Position Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,144 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBT opened at $75.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.24 million. Cabot had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

