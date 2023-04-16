CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CACI International were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 22.9% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CACI International by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Stock Performance

Shares of CACI opened at $308.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $294.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. CACI International Inc has a 52-week low of $245.32 and a 52-week high of $319.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CACI International Inc will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. Cowen boosted their price target on CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.50.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

