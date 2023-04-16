Capital City Trust Co. FL Buys 89 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.5% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.84 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $431.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.46 and a 200-day moving average of $167.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

