Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,926.9% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3,005.0% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 67,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 65,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,915.2% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 129,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 123,356 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Alphabet Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $131.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Alphabet
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
