Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,740 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $26,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 25.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 71.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.35, for a total value of $2,054,921.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,730,975.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CSL opened at $210.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $237.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $320.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

