Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,116,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011,968 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $25,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clarivate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

CLVT opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

