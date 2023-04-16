Clarus Group Inc. Purchases 850 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total value of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $96.18. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $131.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

