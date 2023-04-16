Comerica Bank Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,357 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $3,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.13.

Insider Activity at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total value of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 18,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $2,693,694.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,962,099.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.54 and a 200-day moving average of $134.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $152.15.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 38.27%. The business had revenue of $511.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. Eagle Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.64%.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.