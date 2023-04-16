Comerica Bank Has $3.25 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 111,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $2,083,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $189,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,554,823.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,980 shares of company stock worth $1,696,902. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.23) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Featured Articles

