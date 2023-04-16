Comerica Bank Sells 1,045 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 33,410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $186.53 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of -643.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

