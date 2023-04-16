Comerica Bank Sells 5,266 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 468.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Old Republic International stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.30. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.27 and a twelve month high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORI. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.