Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,375,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $53,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 83,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,234,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,266,000 after acquiring an additional 51,950 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

CAG opened at $36.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAG. UBS Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

