Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Buys 957 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,257,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,117,000 after acquiring an additional 58,276 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,174,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,165,000 after buying an additional 57,024 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,630,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,242,000 after buying an additional 45,235 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,338,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,573,000 after buying an additional 118,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,146,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,622,000 after acquiring an additional 48,468 shares during the last quarter.

GEM stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $33.31.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

