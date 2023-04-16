Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $207,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

EFA opened at $73.22 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $73.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.