Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $218,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 58,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 32,419 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 225,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $92.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $99.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.67. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.