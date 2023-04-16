Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $228.23 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $208.12 and a twelve month high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of -447.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.22 and a 200-day moving average of $230.75.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -627.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.58.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

