Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,362 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 11.1% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Core & Main by 34.0% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Core & Main by 50.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 15,157 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $318,454,603.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 14,377,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $318,454,603.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,506,354 shares of company stock worth $321,527,507. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Core & Main Stock Down 1.6 %

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Core & Main stock opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. Core & Main, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

