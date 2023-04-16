CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $24,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.38.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at $135,407,310.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD stock opened at $135.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $234.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.86 and a beta of 1.04.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

