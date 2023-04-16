Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $129.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.84. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $199.97.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

