D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,373,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $108.87 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $131.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. BNP Paribas raised Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

