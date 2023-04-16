Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 166.1% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DELL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $43.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.03. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $52.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. The company had revenue of $25.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

