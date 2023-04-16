Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 107.28% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.64.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis S. Blake acquired 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last three months. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after buying an additional 1,067,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,667,000 after buying an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile



Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Further Reading

