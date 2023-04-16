Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Reduced by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,413 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $458,540.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,128,408.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $89.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.86.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

