Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $311,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth approximately $241,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.17.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.