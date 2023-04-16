Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust (LON:RNEW) Shares Down 1.9%

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) fell 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.77 ($0.01). 16,263 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 56,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.79 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.83.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

