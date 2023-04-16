EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $52,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,303,042,000 after buying an additional 60,794 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,594,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,747,000 after buying an additional 935,119 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,810,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,817,000 after buying an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after buying an additional 206,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $523,474,000 after purchasing an additional 38,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.08.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

EPAM Systems Company Profile

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $296.00 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.68 and a 12-month high of $462.99. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.28.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.