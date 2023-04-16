Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,947 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,747 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,699.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $286.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $268.51 and its 200-day moving average is $249.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $294.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.95.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

