Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 506,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $25,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 75,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after buying an additional 27,393 shares during the period. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $958,729.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,027,175.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $74,748.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,326,437.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 14,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $958,729.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,189,620 shares in the company, valued at $78,027,175.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock worth $3,922,776 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

