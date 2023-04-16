Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 248.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 24.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 746,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,233,000 after buying an additional 148,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 400.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 147,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after acquiring an additional 91,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Insider Transactions at Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 8,071 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $260,693.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $30.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $566.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.00 million.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.