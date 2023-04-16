Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 76,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entravision Communications in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Entravision Communications Price Performance

Shares of EVC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $548.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.10. Entravision Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $296.33 million during the quarter. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.89%.

Entravision Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Entravision Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Entravision Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

