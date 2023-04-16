Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $24,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $332,000. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE EXR opened at $155.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,100.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 over the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

