Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% in the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its 200-day moving average is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.91.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.