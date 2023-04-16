Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Position Reduced by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,364 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 6.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. My Personal CFO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $116.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.91.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

