Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,874,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

FICO stock opened at $698.06 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $711.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $684.56 and its 200 day moving average is $598.57.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total transaction of $210,540.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total transaction of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,292.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

