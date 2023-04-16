First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 185,946 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Solar were worth $27,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 671.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Argus upped their price objective on First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price target on First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on First Solar from $231.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.79.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -496.18 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $219.55.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $1,582,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,576,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total value of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

