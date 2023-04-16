First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Trading Down 0.2%

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.12. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.81. The company has a market cap of $6.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XPND. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

