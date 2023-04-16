FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 296,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,357 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $25,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $96.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.82. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.43 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.85.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 9.29%. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 42,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $3,715,601.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,381,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,005,964. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 231,862 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,407 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Barclays lowered their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

